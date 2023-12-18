CSU Northridge Matadors travel to take on the UCLA Bruins

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at UCLA Bruins (5-4) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces UCLA…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at UCLA Bruins (5-4)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces UCLA for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Bruins have gone 4-0 at home. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.1.

The Matadors are 3-2 on the road. CSU Northridge scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

UCLA’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bruins. Will McClendon is averaging 5.2 points for UCLA.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 19.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for CSU Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

