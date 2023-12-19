CSU Northridge Matadors to play the UCLA Bruins on the road

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at UCLA Bruins (5-4) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -17.5; over/under…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) at UCLA Bruins (5-4)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -17.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge travels to UCLA for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Bruins have gone 4-0 at home. UCLA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors are 3-2 in road games. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 5.1.

UCLA makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Will McClendon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for UCLA.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 rebounds for CSU Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

