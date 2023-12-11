CSU Northridge hosts Utah Tech following Jones’ 22-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4, 2-0 WAC) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4, 2-0 WAC) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3)

Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Keonte Jones scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 92-54 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Matadors are 3-1 in home games. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 45.2 boards. Jones paces the Matadors with 6.9 rebounds.

The Trailblazers are 3-3 on the road. Utah Tech ranks seventh in the WAC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 7.3.

CSU Northridge makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Utah Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for CSU Northridge.

Christensen is averaging 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 12.3 points for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

