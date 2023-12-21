CSU Northridge hosts Montana State following Goracke’s 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) Northridge, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes…

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3)

Northridge, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Brian Goracke scored 23 points in Montana State’s 89-88 overtime win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Matadors have gone 4-1 at home. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearon Tucker averaging 2.7.

The Bobcats are 1-2 on the road. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 13.0.

CSU Northridge’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 74.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 69.5 CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 19.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Goracke is averaging 15.7 points for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 13.4 points for Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

