CSU Northridge earns 82-70 victory over Montana State

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat Montana State 82-70 on Friday.

Allen-Eikens added six rebounds for the Matadors (9-3). Dionte Bostick scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jordan Brinson shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Robert Ford III led the Bobcats (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Brian Goracke added 14 points for Montana State. Brandon Walker also had 13 points.

