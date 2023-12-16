CSU Fullerton visits Boise State after Degenhart’s 20-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) at Boise State Broncos (7-3) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces…

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) at Boise State Broncos (7-3)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points in Boise State’s 95-54 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Broncos have gone 5-0 at home. Boise State scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Titans are 2-3 on the road. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Vincent Lee averaging 7.3.

Boise State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). CSU Fullerton averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.1% for Boise State.

Max Jones is averaging 16.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 15.4 points for CSU Fullerton.

