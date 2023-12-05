CSU Fullerton plays Pepperdine on 4-game road slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton travels to…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton travels to Pepperdine looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Waves have gone 4-1 at home. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Michael Ajayi averaging 8.6.

The Titans are 0-3 on the road. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 1.4.

Pepperdine makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). CSU Fullerton averages 70.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 74.0 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Houston Mallette is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 17.8 points. Ajayi is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.1 points for Pepperdine.

Max Jones is averaging 17.5 points and two steals for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 9.5 points for CSU Fullerton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

