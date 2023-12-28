CSU Fullerton hosts Jones and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (8-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach…

Long Beach State Beach (8-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Jadon Jones scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 107-78 victory against the Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros.

The Titans are 4-0 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Grayson Carper paces the Titans with 5.3 boards.

The Beach are 4-2 on the road. Long Beach State averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Titans. Carper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.7 points for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

