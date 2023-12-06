CSU Fullerton faces Pepperdine, aims to break road losing streak

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-6)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Titans face Pepperdine.

The Waves have gone 4-1 at home. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 7.6.

The Titans have gone 0-3 away from home. CSU Fullerton averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 74.2 points, 5.6 more per game than the 68.6 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Pepperdine.

Max Jones is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 9.5 points for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.