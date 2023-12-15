CSU Bakersfield visits Fresno State on 3-game road slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5;…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4)

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will try to break its three-game road slide when the Roadrunners take on Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 14.3 assists per game led by Isaiah Hill averaging 5.8.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fresno State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.2 points. Hill is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.4 points for Fresno State.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 8.3 points for CSU Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.