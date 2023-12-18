CSU Bakersfield puts home win streak on the line against South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-4) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6) Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-4) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts South Dakota looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Roadrunners are 3-0 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Coyotes are 1-2 on the road. South Dakota is 1-1 in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield averages 68.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 74.3 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for CSU Bakersfield.

Lahat Thioune is scoring 14.1 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Coyotes. Bostyn Holt is averaging 11.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

