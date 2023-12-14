CSU Bakersfield plays Fresno State on 3-game road slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4)

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Roadrunners take on Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 2.6.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is third in the Big West with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 1.9.

Fresno State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 10.2 points for Fresno State.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 8.3 points for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

