CSU Bakersfield faces South Dakota, aims for 4th straight home win

South Dakota Coyotes (7-4) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts South Dakota aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Roadrunners are 3-0 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Coyotes have gone 1-2 away from home. South Dakota has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield averages 68.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 74.3 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 11.4 more points per game (80.6) than CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 7.4 points. Kaleb Higgins is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.1 points for CSU Bakersfield.

Bostyn Holt is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

