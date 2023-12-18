CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Crowley scores 22, Southern…

Crowley scores 22, Southern Miss takes down Lamar 82-79

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:57 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Mo Arnold drilled a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to give Southern Miss the lead and added two free throws seconds later to help the Golden Eagles beat Lamar 82-79 on Monday night.,

Austin Crowley had 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Golden Eagles (6-5). Arnold scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and added six assists. Andre Curbelo shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

The Cardinals (5-6) were led by Adam Hamilton, who recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Lamar also got 16 points and two steals from Cody Pennebaker. In addition, Jakevion Buckley finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Southern Miss’ next game is Saturday against Ole Miss, and Lamar visits LSU on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

