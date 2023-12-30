Cross scores 24 to lead Massachusetts over Siena 79-66

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Matt Cross had 24 points in UMass’ 79-66 victory over Siena on Saturday. Cross added nine…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Matt Cross had 24 points in UMass’ 79-66 victory over Siena on Saturday.

Cross added nine rebounds, five assists, and eight steals for the Minutemen (9-3). Keon Thompson scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Rahsool Diggins had 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Michael Eley finished with 30 points and seven rebounds for the Saints (2-11). Sean Durugordon added 22 points for Siena. Giovanni Emejuru also had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Saints.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.