Cross and Tulane host Fordham

Tulane Green Wave (5-1) at Fordham Rams (4-3)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the Fordham Rams after Kevin Cross scored 21 points in Tulane’s 98-77 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.3.

The Green Wave play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Tulane is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fordham averages 72.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 74.5 Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is shooting 35.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 5.6 points for Fordham.

Cross is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 15.5 points and two steals for Tulane.

