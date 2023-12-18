Crews and UT Martin host Evansville

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (8-2, 1-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (8-2, 1-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -6.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 81-67 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Purple Aces are 4-0 in home games. Evansville is third in the MVC scoring 81.0 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 2-4 in road games. UT Martin leads the OVC with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Sears averaging 6.7.

Evansville scores 81.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 80.3 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Chuck Bailey III is shooting 44.4% and averaging 9.8 points for Evansville.

Sears is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

