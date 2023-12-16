Creighton’s Kalkbrenner returns after missing most of 1st half against Alabama with ankle injury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the eighth-ranked Bluejays’ game against Alabama at the start of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the eighth-ranked Bluejays’ game against Alabama at the start of the second half after injuring his right ankle.

Kalkbrenner turned his ankle while running back on defense seven minutes into the game. He went to the locker room for the rest of the half but was back on the court after doing some jogging and stretching drills.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner is the Bluejays’ second-leading scorer, two-time Big East defensive player of the year and one of the country’s premier rim protectors.

Fredrick King, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green took over in the middle during Kalkbrenner’s absence.

