Crawford scores 17, Marshall beats NAIA-member Bluefield College 103-70

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Crawford had 17 points in Marshall’s 103-70 victory over NAIA-member Bluefield College on Monday night.

Crawford also had five rebounds for the Thundering Herd (5-7). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, and added five rebounds. Kevon Voyles had 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Rams were led in scoring by Danny Alford, who finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Christian Bullock added 13 points for Bluefield Col.. In addition, Tybenn Sturm had 11 points and two steals.

Marshall hosts UNC Wilmington in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

