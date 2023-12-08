Crawford leads Marshall against Ohio after 20-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) at Ohio Bobcats (5-3) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Ohio…

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) at Ohio Bobcats (5-3)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Ohio Bobcats after Cam Crawford scored 20 points in Marshall’s 85-72 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bobcats are 3-1 on their home court. Ohio is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 on the road. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Ohio.

Kevon Voyles is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 12.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Marshall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.