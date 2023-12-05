Crawford has 19, Louisiana Tech takes down SFA 56-49

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Crawford’s 19 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat SFA 56-49 on Tuesday night. Crawford had six…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Crawford’s 19 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat SFA 56-49 on Tuesday night.

Crawford had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Daniel Batcho scored 11 points and added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Tahlik Chavez had nine points and was 2-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line.

AJ Cajuste led the way for the ‘Jacks (5-4) with nine points. Kyle Hayman added seven points and 11 rebounds for SFA. In addition, Jalil Beaubrun had seven points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

