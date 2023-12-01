Crawford and Louisiana Tech host Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Isaiah Crawford scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 74-65 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-3 in road games. Nicholls State ranks seventh in the Southland with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 7.8.

Louisiana Tech makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Nicholls State has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Louisiana Tech.

West is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Jalen White is averaging 11.1 points for Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.