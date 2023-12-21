Cozart leads Eastern Kentucky against Troy after 24-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) at Troy Trojans (5-6) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) at Troy Trojans (5-6)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Troy Trojans after Isaiah Cozart scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 85-75 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. Troy has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonels have gone 0-3 away from home. Eastern Kentucky averages 86.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Troy scores 82.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 75.9 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky scores 16.5 more points per game (86.8) than Troy gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Collin Cooper averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Cozart is averaging 16 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.3 blocks for Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.