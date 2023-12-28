NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Coward puts up 21 as Eastern Washington defeats Portland State 91-57

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 11:57 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 21 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Portland State 91-57 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Coward had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Dane Erikstrup scored 18 points and added five steals. LeJuan Watts shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Vikings (9-4) were led in scoring by Isaiah Johnson, who finished with 10 points and two steals. Portland State also got eight points from Ismail Habib. In addition, Hunter Woods had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

