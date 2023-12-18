Coward leads Eastern Washington against Cal Poly after 25-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7)

San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Cedric Coward scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 103-34 win against the Portland Bible Wildcats.

The Mustangs are 2-0 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 1-6 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Coward averaging 6.2.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Cal Poly.

Jake Kyman is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points. Coward is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.