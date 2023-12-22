Covington’s 28 help UMass-Lowell beat Boston University 71-63

BOSTON (AP) — Yuri Covington had 28 points in UMass-Lowell’s 71-63 victory against Boston University on Friday. Covington went 7…

BOSTON (AP) — Yuri Covington had 28 points in UMass-Lowell’s 71-63 victory against Boston University on Friday.

Covington went 7 of 11 from 3-point range for the River Hawks (8-4). Cam Morris III added 25 points while going 9 of 12 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Ayinde Hikim was 1 of 8 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Miles Brewster led the way for the Terriers (4-8) with 17 points and six rebounds. Otto Landrum added 13 points and seven rebounds for Boston University. In addition, Malcolm Chimezie finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.