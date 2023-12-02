Council puts up 13, Wagner takes down Stony Brook 60-59

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. and Javier Esqueera both had 13 points in Wagner’s 60-59…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. and Javier Esqueera both had 13 points in Wagner’s 60-59 victory against Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Council had six rebounds for the Seahawks (3-4). Esquerra shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and also had five assists and three steals. Zaire Williams was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Seawolves (2-5) were led in scoring by Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who finished with 16 points and three blocks. Keenan Fitzmorris added nine points for Stony Brook.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Wagner visits Coppin State and Stony Brook hosts Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

