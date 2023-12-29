Council leads Wagner against Manhattan after 28-point game

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits…

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Melvin Council Jr. scored 28 points in Wagner’s 98-49 victory over the Gwynedd Mercy Griffins.

The Jaspers are 2-1 on their home court. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Seydou Traore averaging 7.6.

The Seahawks have gone 2-5 away from home.

Manhattan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 12.1 points. Traore is shooting 43.4% and averaging 11.0 points for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

