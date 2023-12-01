Couisnard leads Oregon against Michigan after 24-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Oregon Ducks (4-2) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on the Michigan…

Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Oregon Ducks (4-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Jermaine Couisnard scored 24 points in Oregon’s 99-91 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Ducks have gone 2-0 at home. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Couisnard averaging 2.7.

The Wolverines are 1-0 on the road. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.9 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.6.

Oregon makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Michigan has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Rigsby averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Couisnard is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.5 points for Oregon.

McDaniel is averaging 18.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.