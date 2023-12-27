Couisnard and Oregon host USC

USC Trojans (6-5) at Oregon Ducks (8-3) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the USC Trojans…

USC Trojans (6-5) at Oregon Ducks (8-3)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the USC Trojans after Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in Oregon’s 84-70 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Ducks are 6-0 on their home court. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 6.0.

The Trojans are 1-1 on the road. USC ranks fourth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Oregon makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). USC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Rigsby is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 8.3 points. Couisnard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Boogie Ellis is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 15.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

