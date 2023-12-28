Couisnard and Oregon host USC

USC Trojans (6-5) at Oregon Ducks (8-3) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is…

USC Trojans (6-5) at Oregon Ducks (8-3)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the USC Trojans after Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in Oregon’s 84-70 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Ducks have gone 6-0 in home games. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Kwame Evans Jr. leads the Ducks with 5.5 boards.

The Trojans have gone 1-1 away from home. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 14.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 4.3.

Oregon averages 79.0 points, 5.9 more per game than the 73.1 USC allows. USC has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. Couisnard is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Collier is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

