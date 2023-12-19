CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Cottle’s 17 lead Kennesaw State past Brescia 91-59

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 10:57 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle’s 17 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Brescia 91-59 on Tuesday night.

Cottle also had five assists for the Owls (9-3). Quincy Adekokoya scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jamel King was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points. RJ Johnson also had 13 points and six assists.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Taeron Hogg, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Brescia also got 13 points and five assists from Cory Gardner. In addition, Darryl Jordan finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

