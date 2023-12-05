Cornell plays Syracuse on 4-game win streak

Cornell Big Red (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (5-3, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cornell Big Red (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (5-3, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -5.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Syracuse.

The Orange are 4-0 on their home court. Syracuse is second in the ACC with 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Judah Mintz averaging 7.8.

The Big Red have gone 3-1 away from home. Cornell ranks fourth in the Ivy League shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Syracuse’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cornell allows. Cornell scores 14.2 more points per game (85.5) than Syracuse allows to opponents (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mintz is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 13.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% for Syracuse.

Cooper Noard is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 11.9 points. Sean Hansen is averaging 12.4 points for Cornell.

