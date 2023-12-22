Cornell defeats Robert Morris 90-85

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Chris Manon’s 20 points helped Cornell defeat Robert Morris 90-85 on Friday. Manon also had…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Chris Manon’s 20 points helped Cornell defeat Robert Morris 90-85 on Friday.

Manon also had six rebounds and five steals for the Big Red (9-2). Isaiah Gray scored 17 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Nazir Williams shot 7 of 7 from the free throw line and finished with 12 points.

Josh Corbin finished with 22 points for the Colonials (4-9). Robert Morris also got 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals from Stephaun Walker. In addition, Justice Williams had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

