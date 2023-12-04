Cornell Big Red take on the Syracuse Orange, look for 5th straight victory

Cornell Big Red (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (5-3, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (7-1) at Syracuse Orange (5-3, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Big Red take on Syracuse.

The Orange are 4-0 in home games. Syracuse averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Big Red are 3-1 on the road. Cornell is third in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Noard averaging 4.6.

Syracuse is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell has shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Syracuse.

Sean Hansen is averaging 12.4 points for the Big Red. Noard is averaging 11.9 points for Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.