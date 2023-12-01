Cornell Big Red face the Lafayette Leopards, seek 4th straight victory

Cornell Big Red (6-1) at Lafayette Leopards (1-7) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will attempt to…

Cornell Big Red (6-1) at Lafayette Leopards (1-7)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Lafayette.

The Leopards have gone 1-1 at home. Lafayette has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Big Red are 2-1 in road games. Cornell is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Lafayette is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 8.5 points. Justin Vander Baan is shooting 38.8% and averaging 9.9 points for Lafayette.

Cooper Noard is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Sean Hansen is averaging 11.4 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.