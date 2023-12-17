Corbin, Hastings lead Robert Morris past Saint Vincent 95-46

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Corbin and Markeese Hastings scored 16 points apiece to help Robert Morris defeat Saint…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Corbin and Markeese Hastings scored 16 points apiece to help Robert Morris defeat Saint Vincent 95-46 on Sunday.

Corbin also contributed nine rebounds and six assists for the Colonials (3-8). Hastings added nine rebounds. TJ Wainwright was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Dev Ostrowski led the Bearcats in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Saint Vincent also got 15 points from Mike Iuzzolino.

