Corbin, Hastings lead Robert Morris past Saint Vincent 95-46

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 5:27 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Corbin and Markeese Hastings scored 16 points apiece to help Robert Morris defeat Saint Vincent 95-46 on Sunday.

Corbin also contributed nine rebounds and six assists for the Colonials (3-8). Hastings added nine rebounds. TJ Wainwright was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Dev Ostrowski led the Bearcats in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Saint Vincent also got 15 points from Mike Iuzzolino.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

