Coppin State visits No. 20 James Madison on 9-game road slide

Coppin State Eagles (1-11) at James Madison Dukes (10-0, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -28.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will look to break its nine-game road slide when the Eagles visit No. 20 James Madison.

The Dukes have gone 4-0 at home. James Madison ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-8 in road games. Coppin State is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

James Madison averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than James Madison has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 66.7% for James Madison.

Justin Winston is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Greg Spurlock is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

