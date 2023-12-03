Coppin State visits Navy following Winston’s 37-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (1-7) at Navy Midshipmen (1-4) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -9.5; over/under…

Coppin State Eagles (1-7) at Navy Midshipmen (1-4)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -9.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Navy Midshipmen after Justin Winston scored 37 points in Coppin State’s 89-70 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-1 in home games. Navy allows 64.2 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 16.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Winston averaging 3.6.

Navy’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Kam Summers is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Navy.

Winston is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.3 points for Coppin State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

