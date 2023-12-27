Coppin State visits Maryland following Young’s 37-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Jahmir Young scored 37 points in Maryland’s 69-60 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Terrapins are 7-0 in home games. Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-9 on the road. Coppin State has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

Maryland averages 73.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 73.2 Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 54.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 64.3 Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Justin Winston is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.