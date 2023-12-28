Coppin State visits Maryland after Young’s 37-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -29.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Coppin State Eagles after Jahmir Young scored 37 points in Maryland’s 69-60 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Terrapins are 7-0 on their home court. Maryland is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 0-9 away from home. Coppin State is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maryland scores 73.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 73.2 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Maryland.

Justin Winston is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

