Coppin State visits George Washington, looks to end road losing streak

Coppin State Eagles (1-9) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -19; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will aim to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Eagles take on George Washington.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-0 in home games. George Washington is fourth in college basketball with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 6.6.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Coppin State has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

George Washington’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Revolutionaries. Edwards is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for George Washington.

Justin Winston is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.1 points for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.