Coppin State takes on Georgetown on 3-game losing streak

Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State enters the matchup…

Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-4)

Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State enters the matchup with Georgetown as losers of three straight games.

The Hoyas are 5-3 on their home court. Georgetown has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. Coppin State allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.0 points per game.

Georgetown is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Georgetown.

Justin Winston is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.