Coppin State plays No. 20 James Madison on 9-game road slide

Coppin State Eagles (1-11) at James Madison Dukes (10-0, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will look to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Eagles visit No. 20 James Madison.

The Dukes are 4-0 in home games. James Madison is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 0-8 on the road. Coppin State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

James Madison averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than James Madison has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Dukes. Michael Green III is averaging 12.5 points for James Madison.

Justin Winston is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

