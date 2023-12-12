Coppin State plays Georgetown on 8-game road slide

Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -20; over/under is…

Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-4)

Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -20; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will try to stop its eight-game road skid when the Eagles face Georgetown.

The Hoyas have gone 5-3 in home games. Georgetown is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. Coppin State allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.0 points per game.

Georgetown scores 77.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 72.1 Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Georgetown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 18.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Georgetown.

Justin Winston is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.