Coppin State faces George Washington on 7-game road skid

Coppin State Eagles (1-9) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State travels to…

Coppin State Eagles (1-9) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State travels to George Washington looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Revolutionaries are 5-0 in home games. George Washington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 17.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Winston averaging 3.8.

George Washington averages 82.1 points, 10.4 more per game than the 71.7 Coppin State allows. Coppin State has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 39.3% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Revolutionaries. Maximus Edwards is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for George Washington.

Winston averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.1 points for Coppin State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.