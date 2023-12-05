Coppin State Eagles welcome the Wagner Seahawks on Wednesday

Wagner Seahawks (3-4) at Coppin State Eagles (1-8) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner heads to Coppin State…

Wagner Seahawks (3-4) at Coppin State Eagles (1-8)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner heads to Coppin State for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 at home. Coppin State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 1-4 on the road. Wagner allows 64.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Coppin State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Coppin State.

Tyje Kelton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.