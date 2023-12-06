Coppin State Eagles take on the Wagner Seahawks in cross-conference contest

Wagner Seahawks (3-4) at Coppin State Eagles (1-8) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6; over/under is…

Wagner Seahawks (3-4) at Coppin State Eagles (1-8)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Winston and the Coppin State Eagles host Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks in non-conference action.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 at home. Coppin State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks have gone 1-4 away from home. Wagner has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Coppin State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Coppin State.

Council is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 8.0 points and 5.3 rebounds for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.