Cooper leads South Carolina against Florida A&M after 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Ta’Lon Cooper scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 70-43 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 on their home court. South Carolina averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Rattlers are 1-5 on the road. Florida A&M allows 82.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.1 points per game.

South Carolina is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 18.3 points. B.J. Mack is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Keith Lamar is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Rattlers. Shannon Grant is averaging 9.1 points and 4.0 rebounds for Florida A&M.

