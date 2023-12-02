Cooper leads Miami (OH) to 79-74 victory over Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mekhi Cooper had 17 points in Miami (OH)’s 79-74 win against Marshall on Saturday night. Cooper…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mekhi Cooper had 17 points in Miami (OH)’s 79-74 win against Marshall on Saturday night.

Cooper shot 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 9 from the free throw line for the RedHawks (4-3). Evan Ipsaro scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Bradley Dean shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals.

The Thundering Herd (2-5) were led in scoring by Nate Martin, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Marshall also got 13 points from Kamdyn Curfman. In addition, Kevon Voyles had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.